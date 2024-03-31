First modification: Last modification:
Talks between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel would resume this Sunday, March 31, according to information broadcast by the Egyptian television channel Al Qahera News, amid growing pressure around Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have taken to the streets to demand the release of hostages held by Hamas and the resignation of the Israeli leader; and a UN Security Council resolution demands a ceasefire from the Israeli Army.
