On October 22, the Israeli Army threatened the civilian population of the northern Gaza Strip with considering them “allies of a terrorist organization” (Hamas) if they do not move south, according to Gaza residents. A second convoy of 19 trucks was able to access the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. In addition, Israel bombed a mosque in the occupied West Bank and airports in Syria, while the exchange of fire with Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon continues.

The horror does not let up in the Gaza Strip.

On the afternoon of October 22 in the Gaza Strip, the civilian population received “urgent warnings” from the Israeli Army. If they do not move south, “they could be identified as accomplices of a terrorist organization,” said the pamphlets and audio messages they received, according to versions of the citizens of the area.

Additionally, the Israeli Army issued a statement reporting that “to minimize the harm done to civilians, the Israeli Army sent residents a request to evacuate from the north to the south.” However, they added that they “did not intend to consider those who had not evacuated (…) as members of a terrorist organization.”

Israel has continuously bombed the Gaza Strip, a narrow 45-kilometre-long territory home to 2.3 million people, since the Islamist group Hamas carried out the deadliest attack in Israel’s history on October 7, killing 1,400 people and holding 212 hostages, according to the most recent number of hostages confirmed by the Israeli Army.

Palestinians inspect the remains of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombing in the northern Gaza Strip on October 22, 2023. © Reuters – Anas al-Shareef

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Army, declared that Israel was going to increase its attacks ahead of “the next stages of the war.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of 4,651 people, killed by the Israeli attacks, which have also left more than 14,200 injured. Since Monday, October 9, Israel imposed a blockade of water, food, electricity and fuel on the Gaza Strip, which is surrounded by a wall guarded by Israeli forces.

Humanitarian aid access

The only border crossing controlled by Egypt is Rafah, through which on October 21 the first convoy of 20 trucks with humanitarian aid entered in two weeks of siege. Humanitarian organizations warned that They did not include drinking water or fuel, essential for the operation of generators in hospitals. After the trucks left, Israel bombed the Gazan side of Rafah again.

Members of the Egyptian Red Crescent and volunteers gather around a truck carrying humanitarian aid as it leaves Egypt for the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, on October 22, 2023. © REUTERS – STRINGER

On October 22, a second convoy of 19 humanitarian aid trucks was able to enter the Gaza Stripwith food and medicine. The UN indicated that at least 100 trucks a day would be necessary to meet the vital needs of the population.

Gazan survivors have indicated that many relatives have died in the bombings in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is why they also consider it very dangerous to follow the Israeli Army’s movement orders.

On October 17, the UN Human Rights office warned that Israel’s order could be considered “forced displacement of civilians,” a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court. Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have stated that they reject Israel’s actions.

An expanding conflict

In addition to the bombings in the Gaza Strip, the Syrian General Directorate of Meteorology reported the death of two workers after the Israeli bombs on the airports of Aleppo and Damascus.

On the border of Lebanon and Israel, the Israeli military and the Hezbollah group continue to attack each other as tensions rise. Israel said that among the targets attacked in southern Lebanon was the site from which a rocket was fired at an Israeli plane.

A shot shows the sky illuminated by airstrikes on the Israel-Lebanon border, from northern Israel on October 21, 2023. © Reuters – Lisi Niesner

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed 5 people between October 21 and 22, bringing the number of Palestinian victims to 90 people since October 7, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israel bombed a mosque inside the Jenin refugee camp, claiming that under the mosque was a meeting point for Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants. It was the first time that the Israeli Army used combat aircraft in the West Bank, occupied since the Second Intifada, between 2000 and 2005.

Israel added 14 locations to its evacuation plan in the north of its territory, near the borders of Lebanon and Syria, as announced by the Ministry of Defense.

With Reuters and EFE