Heïdi Soupault

Second year political science student in Strasbourg

In an open letter that has gone viral, the young woman challenges Emmanuel Macron on the fate of a sacrificed youth.

” Mister President, At 19, I feel like I’m dead. (…) I have to work. I only have that to do, right? That’s all I’m asked, the only activity I’m allowed to do. I am 19 years old and my office is my bedroom. It is also my place of rest, of calling, of film, and even sometimes of cooking. Everything merges in my mind. Coming home after a day at the amphitheater is no longer satisfying, the c bear is my room, my room is lessons. The reality, Mr. President, is that I no longer have dreams. All my projects fall apart one after the other, at the same rate as my morale is declining. At first it was funny, at first it was new. (…) But there, stop. There is nothing fun anymore. Relativize it goes a while. We are not machines, you cannot dema nder to work and close it. I love my studies but I am stagnating, productivity is light years away from me, I am trying to recover but it gets worse every day. Sometimes I cry in front of my computer. My life has no meaning and my future is blocked. I don’t project myself too far, to protect myself, to kill hope before another of your measures comes to do it for me. S i we have no hope or prospect for the future at 19, what do we have left? (…) I know that I am not the only one, and I know that I am one of those who are doing well. Many are dropping out of school, losing self-esteem, suffering. These young people who are doing badly, it is the future of the country Mr. President, and you weaken it, you crack it, you neglect it. A student threw himself from fourth floor in Lyon a few days ago. Information that passes, simple collateral damage of a global pandemic. But if we students are not mentioned at the next a The speech, if alternatives are not found, if no one has the decency to make us return at least to tutorials, it is hundreds of students that you will find crushed on the asphalt e. We fucking exist, do we have to die for you to realize it? (…). The shopping centers are crowded, people are walking on each other, and we dare to tell us that we cannot go to class, even in a half-group while respecting the barrier measures? It’s just not hearable, not acceptable. (…) We have done our part. Now give us a piece of life e. ”