It is not a movie of the secession war or a ‘western’. With the lights of Alba, the city of Columbia, in South Carolina, will live a scene that returns us to another era: a firing squad will execute a inmate.

Brad Sigmon, … 67 years old, he will be executed at shooting at six in the morning in a prison in the capital of this southern state. He was sentenced to death in 2001 for a horrendous crime. He killed the parents of his ex -partner with a baseball bat. The researchers determined that each of the victims was in different rooms and that Sigmon was going from one to another to give them to the end of them. Then he kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint. She escaped and he tried, without success, to kill her. “I couldn’t have her and I wasn’t going to let anyone else have it,” he said then.

The rumble of a firing squad has not sounded in the US in the last fifteen years. It is a rarity that barely has survived in Utaha state with many peculiarities. Since 1977, it has only been used three times, and the three in that state of the West. Now, however, a handful of states have adopted it in the face of problems in recent years with lethal injections, the most common method of execution for decades. One of them, South Carolina. Sigmon will be the first use of the firing squad out of Utah in more than a century. The last one was in Nevada, in 1913 and with a peculiarity: it was through a string system hooked to three guns. The authorities did not find Verdugo volunteers.

Then people saw the firing balls as something atrocious. Perhaps the memories of the Civil War still floated, in the mid -nineteenth century, where at least 185 men were executed with them.

Until then, it was a conventional and established method to impart justice. The first record of this in the territory that would later be the US was in Jamestown, in Virginia, considered the first permanent British settlement in the New World. In 1608, a squad shot dead to the captain George Kendallaccused of riot and conspiring with the Spaniards, who aspired to control the territory. Then its use was usual against the deserters of the revolution against the British. And to distribute justice in the savage west.

Kendall or the hundreds of executed after him did not choose the way they died. Sigmon has done so. In 2021, South Carolina approved a law that gives the inmate the option of how you want to die: lethal injection, electrocution or firing squad. After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court of the State confirmed the legality of the new possibility.

Executions with lethal injections have meant many problems in recent years, with inmates that twist for endless minutes without the drug just getting its deadly effect. The injections were adopted to put aside other methods that were considered more cruel and less effective -electric, gallows -, but several problematic executions were questioned. Pharmaceuticals began blocking the sale of chemists If used for executions and many states began to look for alternatives. The states have sought more effective safeguards and compounds. But several states have adopted the firing balls as an alternative: Idaho -he approved this week -Oklahoma and Mississippi, in addition to Utah and South Carolina.

Sigmon did not want to use the electric chair because “I would burn and cook alive,” As explained by his lawyer, Gerald ‘Bo’ King, in a statement. “But the alternative was equally monstrous,” King added. “If he chose the lethal injection, he risked the prolonged death suffered by the last three men that South Carolina has executed since September -Ter men that Brad knew and who cared – that they were alive and trapped to a stretcher for more than twenty minutes.”

Sigmon and his lawyers have tried last minute appeals for authorities to forgive his life. In the absence of a last minute miracle, he will live his last hours on Friday morning.

A wall

In the Columbia Correctional Center, the authorities have enabled a wall. It is close to the electric chair that is used for other executions. They will bind him to a metal chair, ready on a platform that will collect his blood. In front it will have three armed volunteers, who will shoot at a distance of four and a half meters. If I did not wear a covered face, you could see the cannons of your rifles, but not your faces. The executioners will be behind a wall with an opening to shoot. As in most US executions, there will be witnesses. They will observe the process behind a bulletproof crystal, from which they will see the inmate, but not the executioners.