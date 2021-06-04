Luis Miguel Rodriguez He does not have a good run in the finals he played with Colón de Santa Fe. This Friday, in the decisive duel for the Professional Football League Cup, Flea had to leave the field of play against Racing due to an injury as he had last in 2019 in the final of the South American Cup.

At that time, the Flea, who arrived as the great figure of Colón, in the first minutes of the duel against Independent of the Valley (finally won 3-1) stabbed the area under heavy rain and suffered a muscle injury. Rodríguez tried to force his physique, but a few minutes later he decided to leave the field of play.

In San Juan, once again, El Pulga arrived as the man to follow on the team led by Eduardo Domínguez. He had a discreet first half, although it was not difficult for him to stand out with some brushstrokes. And in the second half, when Sabalero had taken a 1-0 lead with Rodrigo Aliendro’s goal, the final was again prematurely ended for the forward born 36 years ago in Simoca, Tucumán.

They were 18 minutes when the Flea held a ball on the left and touched back. The ball reached goalkeeper Burián, who sent the pitch again for Pulga. The striker ran with Pillud, but immediately he felt pain. Again he tried to continue, but in the end he had to leave the court.

Before taking off the captain’s tape, he argued with the referee Nestor Pitana, who took him the yellow because he understood that the footballer was delaying the resumption of the game. El Pulga, with aplomb, got rid of the match referee and went to the bench. Then came the 2-0 of Bernardi and the celebration of Rodríguez, the symbol of Colón, among the substitutes. This time, the story was heading towards a happy ending for the Flea.