A total of 39 people have been injured in Yamaguchi prefecture, southwestern Japan, by attacks by wild Japanese macaques in recent weeks, as confirmed to Efe by a spokesperson for the local government.

Some 28 women and 11 men, including children and minors, have been attacked since July 8 and suffered bites and scratches, as confirmed by the same source, who said that local authorities are patrolling the area.

Since this weekend, the local police are also using tranquilizer darts to capture the animals, given the recent increase in attacks.

A teenager said that a monkey had bitten her leg, while another would have entered a woman’s apartment on the fourth floor, according to testimonies collected by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Japanese macaques can be seen frequently in various parts of the country, especially mountainous areas, and often eat crops or enter houses for food, although attacks on humans are rare.

EFE

