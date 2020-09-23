So-called shooting pens were found in Afghanistan. These were probably used in attacks in Kabul and could belong to the Taliban.

Munich – Afghan policemen have a warehouse with so-called Shooting pens discovered, which are said to have been used in attacks in Kabul. The weapons looked like click pens, said a representative of Kabul criminal police on Tuesday the news agency AFP. “The shooter puts the bullet in the cartridge, takes aim and clicks the push button to fire the bullet.”

Shooting pens are cylindrical and single barrel Firearms. Because they look like ballpoint pens, they can often be carried around unnoticed. Last weekend, the police in Kabul found 48 such shooting pens when they were digging a hiding place with various weapons.

Arms depot in Afghanistan: “Terrorists” prepare for complex targets in the capital

There were also several so-called weapons in the armory Glue bombs, with which attacks in Kabul have been carried out again and again in the past few months. “Terrorists” intended to use the weapons to attack complex targets in the Afghan capital, the said Interior Ministry Spokesman Tarik Arian.

According to the representative of the Kabul Criminal police were in the Afghan Capital More than 40 people killed in targeted attacks in the past six months, including peace activists, academics and government officials. Several of these attacks could have been carried out with shooting pens, according to the police representative.

Terrorists part of the Taliban? Group is currently negotiating with Afghanistan

The police blamed groups allegedly linked to the Taliban for the attacks. The radical Islamic insurgents denied participation in the killings.

The Taliban are currently in peace talks with the Afghan government. The ones from the United States supported negotiations in Doha are a milestone in the 19-year conflict that killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. (AFP)