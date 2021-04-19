Internet It can already be considered almost as a basic service, although not in all places there is an adequate infrastructure to have a good connection.

Those who cannot contract a monthly plan can still go to the famous internet cafes, where you pay only for the time you use the service.

If you cannot afford a data plan, or if you have already exhausted those of your package, now you can hire one or two hours of internet paying from 10 pesos.

Telcel will bet on this new model thanks to the package ‘Internet for time’, where users can contract the service for one or two hours at a low price.

The first option available has a cost of 10 pesos and gives you internet ‘unlimited’ for a full hour, while the second costs 15 pesos with the right to two hours of use.

Of course there is a small catch, since the use at maximum speed is limited to 4GB, so after consuming them you will only surf at 0.5Mbps.

How to contract the internet for Telcel time?

Acquiring this service is quite simple, although first you must have ‘Friend Balance’ available.

Just send a text message with the word ILIM10 to 5050 to activate it on your cell phone, or enter the official website of Telcel and pay by card.

As far as we know, the use of the contracted internet data does not have any limitation to be shared, so you could use your phone as an access point for other equipment.

This new payment option will open a world of possibilities for those who do not have an established data package, or if an emergency arises.

If you want to know all the details that this service offers, you can visit their official page.

What do you think of this new option?

