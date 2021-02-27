Advertising prepares for a year with more uncertainties than certainties. Melons settle on their own in the car, says the campero saying, and they have been accommodating but in this context it is essential to assume proactive attitudes. Today we are working with different possible scenarios, with new consumers and communication must continue to evolve in many aspects that exceed the pandemic.

In all this time the market has experienced unexpected changes that impacted on the lives of brands and required the professional support of advertising agencies. The million dollar question was not what was happening but what had to be done with what was happening. The enormous battery of resources that the marketing areas have required the contribution of good agencies, fundamentally due to the specificity of their task: ideas.

In this scenario, and in the face of this new reality, the key is in talents. And this is reflected in the advertising “pass market” in the best football style. McCann Buenos Aires, Gray Argentina, among other agencies, have already moved their chips.

Carolina Coppoli, McCann’s Chief Digital Officer for Latin America and the Caribbean, expands her role and will also be President of McCann Buenos Aires, thus opening a new cycle for the agency. Carolina is a psychologist specialized in Innovation and with an MBA focused on Marketing from the University of Belgrano and the École de Management de Lyon, and she joined McCann’s team in the region in 2019 as CDO after a stint at Accenture Interactive and an outstanding professional career That includes companies like American Express, Shell, and agencies like Ogilvy and Geometry Global.

Within a series of strategic movements in leadership From Gray’s Latin American offices, the Argentine office has appointed Denise Orman as its new CEO, who comes from being Chief Operation Officer of BBDO Argentina, a position in which she has held for the last five years. Denise worked for large accounts such as Pepsico Nike, Ford, YPF, and SC Johnson, among others. Orman says she is very happy to join the team led by Diego Medvedocky today. “Gray is a company that is in full transformation and that has great and beautiful challenges ahead. An agency with a clear creative imprint and a team with a great drive to make it happen. ” What will happen at BBDO Carlos Pérez’s agency before Orman’s departure? Javier Quintero, its Managing Director & Chief Strategy Officer responds: “Faced with the departure of talents, the question is, what is the talent that has to come for the model that we want to develop in the next five years? in terms of what we like and what we think is relevant to the industry. Also in terms of everything we want to do and are not doing yet. In this sense, we are looking for talent outside the world of advertising agencies, who can be part of the world of marketing, digital marketing and who can team up with creativity, strategy and production that the agency has today. Paradigms are constantly changing and you have to understand which is the next to evolve and stay current. The look it can’t be short term”. Among other novelties, it should be noted that Nicolás Zarlenga and Federico Plaza Montero joined as partners and CCOs of The JuJu, the creative agency part of the Untold_ ecosystem led by Darío Straschnoy in Argentina and the region. Prior to their arrival at The Juju, the duo creatively led HOY, the Havas agency and was part of David and Ponce Buenos Aires.

TODAY, the creative agency belonging to the French group and which has been occupying an increasingly relevant place within the company and in the market bet hard incorporating Tony Waissmann as the new Regional Chief Creative Officer. The renowned creative is an industrial designer with more than 20 years of experience in different advertising agencies such as the legendary Agulla & Baccetti, Lowe, Pragma, FIRE DDB, Euro RSCG, FCB, GTB and Geometry Global, among others.

Surely the Covid experience will enable recover a more intimate and sustained relationship over time between agencies and brands. In recent years, long-standing relationships have been replaced by specific relationships, “by project”, which may be a valid resource but not a good method to sustain over time. The communication story can be the best immunizing vaccine for brands in critical situations either in the local or global framework. There are no untouchable brands anymore, without going any further, Coca-Cola itself suffers the onslaught of a second very popular brand like Manaus. Marketing malpractice during the pandemic created a crisis that the arrival of another management will try to repair.

The agencies have a new opportunity to regain relevance at this stage. Communication is a value that brands urgently need to add. It is clear that a good diagnosis is insufficient if they do not know what treatment to follow. Communication and advertising must be present there.