The Health Secretary of the city of São Paulo, Edson Parecido, said on this Tuesday (5.Oct.2021) that data from the pandemic will be analyzed for the possibility of not using a mask in the region.

“The mayor Ricardo Nunes he asked us exactly so that we could make an assessment based on the data that the pandemic has evolved in the city due to this issue of the use of the mask. The use of the mask in the city of São Paulo is absolutely decisive for the control of the pandemic, when Mayor Bruno Covas made its use mandatory. And the population’s adherence was very high, so the use of the mask, even with the advance of vaccination, is very important”, he said.

Similar says that numbers from the covid-19 pandemic in the city of SP will be analyzed for the possibility of removing protective equipment.

“The expectation is that by October 15, 90% will have already taken the second dose of the vaccine, by the end of October we will certainly reach 100% of the population with the second dose, also by mid-October we will have already given the dose of reinforcement to the entire population over 60 years old, and today we have a moving average of deaths in the city of 15 deaths in 7 days“he stated.

According to the secretary, “the city is very close, with the control of the pandemic, to reaching a moment of 0 deaths. This will all be analyzed for the eventuality, including the issue of not using a mask”.

Wanted by power360, the office of the Municipal Health Department of the city of SP stated that “he [Edson Parecido] spoke in the hypothesis. There’s nothing closed”.

RJ MEASURED STUDY

The mayor of the city of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), stated on Monday (4.Oct.2021) that the Scientific Committee of Rio de Janeiro believes it will reach 75% vaccination coverage in just 11 days, thus abolishing the use of masks in open and uncrowded places. In the minutes of the Committee meeting of October 9, 2021, released by the mayor, the process of gradual reduction of the restrictive measures follows 3 stages that should take place by the next November 15th.

Here is the full:

SPECIALIST QUESTIONS

Ethel Maciel, postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology and professor at UFES, questions the measure taken by the city halls of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The expert says that “it’s not the politicians who should dictate when the pandemic ends or when we can stop wearing a mask. These are the epidemiological indicators of the pandemic and its global control”.