As in “Home Alone.” The misadventure of a 6 year old boy. But there is a happy ending like in the film

A child of 6 years was placed on the wrong plane, due to a sensational mistake made by an airline. What little Casper was the protagonist of recalled the story of “Mom I missed the plane again“, the '92 film in which Kevin, played by a very young Macaulay Culkin, is separated from his parents and ends up on a plane headed to New York instead of in Florida. In Casper's case, the child should have left from Philadelphiaalone, headed to Fort Myers, Florida, to go to grandma's. It was Casper's first plane trip. His grandmother was waiting for him in Fort Myers, but when she didn't see him she asked the company, Spirit Airlines, where the child was. At first the staff were unable to explain what had happened, then they explained to her that it probably happened the child had not had time to boardbut the grandmother replied that it was not possible because she had traced her grandson and had confirmation that the child he had checked in at the airport.

“They were – the woman told the local media – i worst moments of my life“. Luckily, after a few hours she received a phone call from Casper. Her nephew told her that he had landed but at the wrong airport, that is Orlandofour hours and more than 200 kilometers away. The company apologized and offered to refund the flight. Casper finally succeeded to reach the destination and to reunite with grandmother in time to spend the Christmas. Case closed. Or maybe not. The child would have stayed traumatized and some claim that the family could sue the company.

