From: Laura May

France is the first country in the world to enshrine the right to abortion in its constitution. The Left Chairwoman wants Germany to follow suit.

Berlin – The right to abortion is repeatedly questioned – in recent years, abortion rights have been restricted again in several countries. After one Supreme Court ruling in the USA 2022 can states enforce abortion bans more quickly; the national conservative PIS party set There will be a virtual complete ban on abortion in Poland in 2021 around.

Janine Wissler, chairwoman of the Die Linke party, speaks at the party conference. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/archive image

Leftist Wissler wants to follow France's example on abortion

Left chairwoman Janine Wissler wants the right to abortion also anchored in the constitution in Germany. “The federal government should follow France’s example and include the right to abortion in the constitution,” she said on Tuesday (March 5). t online.

“The right to physical self-determination is a fundamental right, which is why it belongs in the Basic Law.” Only in this way “the right would be protected from attacks by right-wing forces,” Wissler continued. Their demand is also with a view to the upcoming state elections in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony, in which the AfD is expected to achieve good results. The AfD wants to significantly restrict the right to abortion in Germany.

Christian fundamentalists and doctors are already putting women under pressure

Wissler points to the USA and warns that conservatives and Christian fundamentalists are joining forces on the issue of abortion. “Christian fundamentalist groups in this country are already threatening doctors and putting women under pressure.” Anchoring the right to abortion in the constitution “would give women and doctors legal certainty,” said Wissler.

France has now secured the right to abortion against rapid party politics and anchored it in its constitution Abortions are anchored as a fundamental right. Overall, members of both chambers of parliament voted for the corresponding constitutional amendment on Monday evening with 780 votes to 72. The Senate, France's upper house, voted in favor of it by 267 votes to 50. At the end of January, the National Assembly gave the green light with 493 votes to 30. (lm with afp)