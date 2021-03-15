Evangelion continues to have a strong impact on popular culture, and proof of this is that his latest film is being a box office success.

If you are a fan of this anime you will surely remember that one of its protection systems was the famous GeoFront, an underground cavity below Tokyo-3 where a city is hidden and also the headquarters of NERV.

Believe it or not, Mexico could have something similar, since there was a project to have underground buildings with a design that will remind you of Evangelion.

An Evangelion GeoFront in Mexico?

In 2011 the firm BNKR Architecture He presented a project with a somewhat peculiar style, since instead of building it upwards, they proposed doing it downwards.

The call ‘Scratcher’ It was proposed as an underground building that would be located just below the Zócalo in Mexico City, and to give it a unique touch it would resemble one of the structures of Evangelion.

As a form of homage to pre-Hispanic cultures, BNKR he designed the building as an inverted pyramid with a transparent center that would allow light to enter.

Evangelion fans would have loved it.

Although its design is not entirely similar to the architecture shown by Evangelion, has certain similarities to GeoFront that it is impossible to miss.

It lacks a lot to look like.

El Rascasuelos was thought of as a 300-meter pyramidal structure inside which there would be 65 floors for homes, offices and commercial spaces, almost like an underground city.

Although this project looked very attractive, it seems that it did not convince the authorities of the Mexico City, since its possible construction was never hinted at.

Fortunately, it does not seem that we are close to experiencing an attack like those of Evangelion, so you can stay safe and sound on the surface of planet Earth. At least for a few more years.

