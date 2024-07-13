Tuesday, July 9. The news announces the arrest of musician Nacho Cano. The afternoon programs send the schedule for a walk and rush for such candy. On our phones there are already a million memes and in my heart there is only one possibility: to see Cano’s press conference in As if we were shhhbroadcast by Ten and on YouTube via Canal Quickie. For those who still need more details: the new Save me.

On the screen appears María Patiño, who announces regally: “I think that all Spain wants to see now is Víctor arriving at Ifema.” Belén Esteban answers: “When Nacho sees Víctor dressed as a bug…” Patiño: “Well, but Nacho has a great sense of showmanship.” Esteban: “Absolutely.”

Victor’s last name is Sandoval, he is one of the funniest characters on TV and the program has asked him that afternoon to dress up as a grasshopper as a tribute to Kafka, who died “more than a hundred years ago.”

But Sandoval is not going to Ifema, but to the headquarters of the law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo, located in the Salamanca district of Madrid, because where are you going to have a headquarters with such a name? Two women receive this man in that outfit. “It’s just that this has caught me like this and I don’t have anything else,” he argues. “Should I lend you a white jacket?” one of them says. They let him in with the costume between tears of laughter. Sandoval sits down among the journalists and we have all forgotten about the presence of Nacho Cano. Seconds later, a very polite man in a suit invites him to leave the room. Sandoval understands, looks at the camera and says: “I’m naked with leggings, the truth is that it’s not appropriate.” As Nati Abascal would say, at that moment I love everyone.

Sandoval enters a shop on the opposite sidewalk, ready to buy a shirt and cover the press conference, because that is what he is accredited for. “I’m dressed like this because it’s a tribute to Kafka. Do you know who he is?” he asks the shop assistant. When she refuses, he takes the opportunity to give her a synopsis of the event. Metamorphosis and by the way, tell him that Cano must feel like that, like an insect. He enters the office again, asks the protagonist of the day a question and leaves. Seconds later, we see Sandoval inside a taxi again wearing his work uniform, which this time is a bug. Patiño asks him: “And the shirt?” Sandoval answers: “We have returned it, because as you can understand, 70 euros for a shirt…” Belén Esteban: “And the sweat?” Sandoval: “What sweat? If I don’t sweat, I’m a bug!” Television.

