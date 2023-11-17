EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Latin America and the Caribbean is losing its lands. Due to an extreme cocktail that mixes degradation, drought and climate change, the region has become one of the areas in the world where the most healthy and productive lands are affected annually, according to data collected by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and which represent information given by 126 countries until 2022.

“We are a continent that still has an extractivist economy, that does not recognize the value of nature and the ecosystem services it provides us, a region in which there are no economic or negative consequences for affecting the soil,” laments Costa Rican Andrea Meza, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Convention.

In total, and only taking into account the countries that report this type of information to the UNCCD, by 2019 in Latin America and the Caribbean 378 million hectares have been degraded, a proportion that is approximately equivalent to three times the size of Colombia. and which represents 22% of the region’s land. Meanwhile, the drought has affected 377 million hectares between 2016 and 2019 alone, with the most acute peak in 2017.

Among the countries on which the organization has reports, Mexico is a critical case. With 139 million hectares degraded by 2019, 72% of its surface has already been affected by this phenomenon. Regarding drought, the UNCCD data panel indicates that up to 115 million hectares have been affected between 2016 and 2019.

These are data that exceed the world average, since the degradation reported by the 126 countries that shared their information reaches 1,500 million hectares and is equivalent to 15% of the surface. If the necessary measures are not taken, it is estimated that this land loss could increase by 4% every four years globally, affecting more than 1.8 billion people due to droughts alone.

In Latin America, there are currently around 539 million people (41% of the reported population in 18 countries) who have been exposed to land degradation. Regarding the drought, on which the UNCCD has information from 20 countries in the region, it is estimated that 196 million people have been affected.

As Meza explains, drought and land degradation are two phenomena that go hand in hand and lead to desertification, a process by which the land loses its fertility and becomes more arid, affecting not only biodiversity, but the ability to produce food. “When we experience a drought process it is not only because of the absence of rain, but because, when there is degraded land, we increase our vulnerability. In other words, if we had healthy lands, in periods of little rain or low drought, we would have greater resilience.”

Soybean plants affected by drought in Argentina, in March of this year. Sebastián López Brach (Getty Images)

Dominican Republic, a case study

If one navigates the data dashboard that the UNCCD created to compile this information, one can disaggregate the content by countries that have reported to the Convention. With 1.49 million hectares degraded (31% of its surface) and 4.65 million hectares that have been affected by drought (96%), the Dominican Republic could declare itself in crisis.

However, according to Meza, if we look at what was happening there in 2015, we would realize that the degradation dropped from 49% to 31%. The country began working on an ambitious soil recovery goal and, in fact, is working to restore 240,000 hectares in the Yaque del Norte River basin and in cocoa production areas in the province of San Francisco de Macorís.

“There are several countries that are giving good signs of public policies that should be followed,” adds the expert. “And this involves understanding the management that is done to the landscape, understanding that nature must be allowed to continue functioning, either through consolidating biological corridors or applying mixed agricultural systems, such as silvopastoral or agroforestry” .

Amazon and Southern Cone: other critical regions

More than a country, says Meza, Latin America has areas that are critical to drought and degradation. Of course, there is the risk of losing the Amazon, a region framed by nine countries, which is currently going through one of its worst droughts and which must be prevented at all costs from reaching a point of no return. “But there is also the Southern Cone, which has had an impact on the gross domestic product (GDP) in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, and which has left a mega drought even in countries like Chile,” he says.

If one goes to the data reported by the latter country and compiled by the UNCCD, it is estimated that only around 6.44% of the reported area has been degraded, which is equivalent to 4.6 million hectares. However, if the data for droughts are analyzed, it is seen that it is a larger phenomenon, since it has impacted 66% of reported areas, equivalent to almost 50 million hectares.