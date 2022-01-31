The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodriguezasked the Mexican government and the senators of Morena, classify the sale of violent video games to minors as a crime.

According to the official, it is necessary to make an adjustment to the current legal framework, in order to “protect the safety and development of children and adolescents.”

One of the main arguments on the part of the Mexican government is that organized crime allegedly uses video games to recruit teenagers, although there are few documented cases of this.

This initiative joins the long list of accusations that, from the Mexican government, have been made against video games for several months.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself has attacked the gamer industry on several occasions, cataloging the products as violent and individualistic, mainly those battle royale.

What is worrying about the situation is that these proposals seem to be made from the ignorance of the product offer, especially because it is never mentioned to which public they are directed.

TOSome of the most popular ones, like Warzone, are not sold in stores. Image: Activision.

The Mexican government launched its own classification

One of the first actions was to implement its own system to catalog the appropriate age range for video gameeven when these already include their own internationally endorsed one.

The General Directorate of Radio, Television and Cinematography You should carefully review each project to determine what age range you belong to; however, his judgments do not include something special regarding internationals.

What is worrying about these actions is that video games are being demonized with a campaign of fear, instead of prioritizing an education for parents, who usually acquire the titles for their children.

This smear campaign should be rethought with the support of experts in the field, in order to create comprehensive information strategies.

What do you think of these actions by the Mexican government? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.