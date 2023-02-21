No one can deny that the twins share more than blood and physical resemblance between them, it is for this reason that the emotional meeting between them has become popular on social networks two twin brothers who were separated at birth.

In addition to posting videos, images, and stories that cause more than one laugh or generate indignation, on virtual platforms we can also find cases that move to tears, like the following.

By means of the TikTok social network A video was published in which you can see the emotional and exciting meeting that two twin brothers had after being separated at birth.

According to what was revealed on the viral virtual platform, the reunion of the two brothers occurred after one of them was tagged in a photo uploaded to Facebook and he realized that it was him physically, but it wasn’t really him.

“They raised me as an only child. Until someone on Facebook tagged me in a photo. It was me, but it wasn’t me. It was him,” said the boy.

Given this, the twin made the decision to meet the other man who was identical to him, but what he did not expect was to end up realizing that this other person was nothing more and nothing less than his twin brother.

In the images that have gone around the world through the TikTok social network, you can see the exact moment in which the two twins melt into a passionate embrace acknowledging that, until that moment, they were missing something.

After holding each other for a long time, the two twin brothers separate and the tears of happiness that they shed during the contact they previously had can be seen on their faces.

As expected, the video did not take long to go viral among tiktokers, managing to gather more than 4.9 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 355 thousand “likes” and more than 10 thousand comments.

“In addition, they embrace as if they were a single piece that fits perfectly, as if they had known each other for a lifetime,” wrote an Internet user about the reunion of the two twins after 20 years apart.