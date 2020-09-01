And, wasn’t it the case that the move to Berlin was supposed to increase the closeness to the “people” – as a term that was expressly not meant to be derogatory? Exactly. While demonstrations in Bonn’s government district of the western republic were strictly forbidden, politicians wanted the institutions of democracy in Berlin to be tangible, approachable, and understandable.

Since the move, a ban mile has been planned solely during the parliamentary session, so that it can meet in peace and quiet. However, even then, a meeting is still possible within the so-called pacified district.

So every year more than two million people come to visit Parliament and get on its roof. What makes the Bundestag proud. But what happens up close when closeness and protection get out of balance and a ten-meter-wide, 2.50-meter-deep trench with high fences on the sides is to be built on the west portal, which everyone knows from pictures?

For some, the feeling arises beforehand that Parliament is barricading itself. This is encouraged with the demand that after the pictures from Sunday with imperial flags on the west portal, the construction of the ditch and the fences should be urgently preferred. Only the heart of democracy beats in parliament, which depends on open and direct exchange with the citizens; and we, the sovereign, are the people.

We must not turn the Bundestag into a police barracks, warns Vice President Thomas Oppermann. Given the location – Berlin, Reichstag building, where the wall stood – a ditch is literally and symbolically the wrong sign.

Now the Bundestag is its own police district, the Bundestag police are responsible for protecting people and processes inside, while outside it is the state police. In order to increase protection there, a stronger police presence is logical.

Reich flags in front of the Reichstag. Corona protesters stormed the parliamentary stairs on Saturday. Photo: Achille Abboud / NurPhoto / dpa

And if the state is overwhelmed, the federal government is challenged – by taking over the security of the constitutional organs in the capital. This is what Social Democrat Carsten Schneider says.

Christian Schmidt from the CSU adds: The Federal Minister of the Interior or the Federal President should then have the right to enable a ban circle order if, for example, the parliament or the government meets for state acts, say in the Berlin Cathedral. The legal process led directly to the Federal Administrative Court.

A viable idea. That could help fill political rifts. Especially since construction has not yet started for the other, will be difficult because of the subsoil and completion in 2023 is out of the question.