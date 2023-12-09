Time heals all wounds, they say. That’s probably why car manufacturers apparently have no problem bashing their own heritage left and right if they think they can make a few bucks from it, bathing in the warm glow of nostalgia. It has been 21 years since the Chrysler California Cruiser concept car was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show. Some wounds take longer to heal than others.

In 2000, the mega-company DaimlerChrysler was at the height of its megalomania, and its big boss Dieter Zetsche was ready to take over the world. The 1930s-inspired PT Cruiser tried to capitalize on the success of BMW’s retro Mini and VW’s New Beetle.

The difference, of course, was that those cars were based on models that people alive at the time could still remember, which is a determining requirement if you want to make money from deeply cherished memories. Chrysler’s effort, by contrast, relied on firsthand experience from people who had smuggled liquor across state lines during Prohibition.

What did DaimlerChrysler want with this Cruiser?

Chrysler’s press release described the car as “a uniquely American blend of style and practicality,” a generous description that made it especially clear that someone on the PR team had earned his paycheck that day.

Quite unusual for a concept car: the Chrysler California Cruiser was shown when the PT Cruiser had already been on sale for a year or two, and was intended to gauge whether there might be some interest for a more lifestyle-oriented two-door station wagon version of the car. Some wooden panels were added here and there to the 1930s styling.

Chrysler described the concept car at the time as ‘drop dead gorgeous’. The Public Prosecution Service is silent. No, wait a minute, the Public Prosecution Service still has 200 words to go. According to the factory, the California offered ‘ample space and comfort for four people, every conceivable sports equipment and even the possibility of being converted into a double hotel room’, leaving us wondering what the other two occupants were supposed to do.

It’s always summer inside the California Cruiser

The particularly fashionable interior had a glass roof spanning the entire length of the car and a folding rear door for the ultimate summer fun. You could lay the chairs completely flat (no one claimed it was a five-star hotel room), which meant that mythical surfboard that the product planners at manufacturers told us we all carried with us, could also go with us.

At some point someone must have figured out that the real surfers actually all drive gritty diesel vans and the whole idea was shelved. Chrysler may have sold more than a million PT Cruisers between 2001 and 2010, but it was not the hit that the Beetle, Mini and Fiat 500 became.

The last two have even created their own little universe of various inflated money-earners, but it has also become apparent that successfully plundering the past is not that easy. Even nostalgia has to be timed just right.