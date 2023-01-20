It was the ultimate Instagram moment. Mark from The Hague, who likes the apple on his bike, was allowed to take a seat in the chair of the most powerful man on earth. At the famous desk of President Biden and a series of his predecessors. President Kennedy saved the world from nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, looked satisfied on Tuesday to the famous Resolute Desk in the Oval Office of the White House. Like a little boy who is allowed to sit behind the wheel of a sports car in the showroom.

The conversation about state affairs with the US president was over, and now this. And the best thing: there was a photographer to capture it.

“At the farewell, Biden showed some things in the Oval Office,” ANP photographer Bart Maat recalls. “They clearly had a good atmosphere with each other. Biden was joking a bit. And when they stood at that chair, he said, “Just sit down.” It looked spontaneous.”

Diagonally behind the chair, where the vice president or a senator usually stands with appropriate submission, now stood the president himself. Smiling at first, a fatherly hand stretched out to Rutte’s back. But in a second photo of Maat, Biden’s look is a bit concerned: the visitor apparently got the hang of it and grabbed the receiver of one of the two telephones on the desk. As if the little prince who is allowed to sit on the throne for a while now also immediately takes the sceptre.

Visitors who are allowed to sit at the presidential desk are, as far as we know, a rarity. Ivanka Trump had herself photographed there, flanked by her father and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau — “two world leaders who have spoken about the importance of women being given a seat at the table,” she tweeted proudly.

She was met with angry reactions: the Oval Office is not a prop for the president’s daughter!

Under President Obama, 9-year-old Robby Novak, who had a show on YouTube as the Kid President, was briefly allowed to take the place of the real commander-in-chief.





Obama himself unleashed a storm of outrage when he was seen in a photo with his feet on the desk. Desecration! “The shock, anger and ridicule among conservatives are swelling,” the right-wing newspaper reported The Washington Times.





In 1880, the British Queen Victoria presented the desk as a gift to then-President Rutherford B. Hayes. It is made from oak that had once been used for the rafters of a famous British polar exploration ship, HMS Resolute, found abandoned by the Americans west of Greenland, refurbished and returned to the British. The Resolute Desk has always been a symbol of transatlantic friendship.