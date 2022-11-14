As a car enthusiast you should have done a round on the Ring. Maybe as a driver, but as a passenger also counts. We assure you; You will have no regrets. Fans of Touristenfahrten will cross the border annually or even monthly to conquer the Green Hell. There is bad news for regular guests: the price of a round of the Nürburgring is going up.

The price of a session goes up by five euros. This is how you pay for a round of Nordschleife from Monday to Friday 30 euros and in the weekend 35 euros. On the GP circuit you also lose 35 euros for a lap. Do you visit the Nürburgring more often? Then it is cheaper (or less expensive) to purchase an annual pass, and the price of this also goes up.

Price of an annual ticket at the Nürburgring also increases

That subscription has become a lot more expensive: from 2,200 euros to 2,500 if you order it before January 10. After that, an annual ticket costs 3,000 euros. As a result, the price has increased by 36 percent. In percentage terms, therefore, a lot more than individual job credit. You can order a subscription for 2023 from December 13 of this year.

If you drive more than 85 laps during the weekend, it is cheaper to take an annual ticket. Just to be clear: you don’t have to drive these laps in one weekend. The same goes for 100 rounds during the week. If you take out your subscription before January 10, you must drive at least 84 laps during the week or 72 laps at the weekend.

And then there are the costs for the tires, petrol and maintenance on top of that. Hopefully not the cost for crashes on the Ring. With a subscription you can use the opening hours of the Touristenfahrten unlimited laps on both circuits. The subscription also includes some extras such as a track walk, a look behind the scenes and a discount on long-distance races on the Ring.