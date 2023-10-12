Home page politics

Israel faces a huge challenge in its ground offensive: Hamas’ underground tunnel system. But experts also see opportunities.

Gaza City/Tel Aviv – Israel is planning a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and, according to experts, is facing an immense challenge: Hamas’s almost 500-kilometer underground tunnel network under the Gaza Strip.

The underground city is considered one of Hamas’ most dangerous assets in the War in Israel writes that New York Post: The Hamas fighters are well-versed in the tunnel network, while the Israelis must contend with an extremely complex, multi-story corridor system riddled with booby traps and guerrilla fighters. “These places will be full of traps,” said US foreign policy expert Bruce Hoffman. “This is a challenge of unprecedented proportions.”

US terrorism expert Colin Clarke also warned: The underground fighting would offer Hamas defenders and their leadership a significant tactical advantage. “Preparing for combat in such terrain is incredibly difficult and would require extensive information about what the tunnel network looks like – which the Israelis may not have.”

Hamas used tunnels for surprise attack on Israel

Hamas’ tunnel network in the Gaza Strip also played a crucial role in Hamas’ devastating surprise attack on Israel: Hamas fighters, among other things, entered Israeli territory underground. The tunnels extend like a gigantic underground network under the Gaza Strip. They cover several hundred kilometers, are interconnected and enable Hamas terrorists to move invisibly beneath the earth’s surface.

Some of the passages are 40 meters deep underground. Some people can only walk through them while bending over, while others can even drive trucks, according to various reports. “It is as if the devil himself were emerging from hell to spread torment on earth” – this is how history professor Prof. Gerad-René de Groot characterized it in the Washington Post the tunnel network in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas tunnels lead to Israeli soil – “residents in constant fear”

The entrances to the tunnels are often hidden between schools, mosques or hospitals. Some lead directly to Israeli communities near the Gaza border. “Residents live in constant fear, knowing that at any moment a terrorist could emerge from a tunnel near their home and kidnap or murder their neighbors or children,” the Indian news portal reports Firstpost. It is believed that people taken hostage by Hamas are also being held in the underground tunnels.

But as devastating as Hamas’ tunnels may be for Israel’s ground offensive, Alexander Grinberg from the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security explained France24, that the Israeli armed forces could also use the tunnels against Hamas: “If tunnels are found, they can be closed to trap the people inside. And then the order will probably be to give no mercy.” According to terrorism expert Clarke, Israel could also send drones or unmanned vehicles into the underground system to bring it down. However, it is difficult to assess how effective this is.

Israel wants the tunnels destroyed – Hamas has been pursuing expansion for years

Israel has repeatedly tried to destroy the tunnel network in the past, sometimes with success. Two years ago the Israeli army destroyed loudly New York Post around 100 kilometers of tunnel systems. But Hamas apparently rebuilt many of them – and is said to have diverted millions of dollars in aid money that was actually intended for the impoverished Palestinian people.

Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip led to the construction of the tunnels

Construction of the tunnels originally began in 2007. Initially, they served non-military purposes: they were used to bypass the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. Food and other consumer goods were smuggled through the underground passages for the two million Palestinians in the extremely densely populated area.

But Hamas soon took control of the underground system and used it for its terrorist and military purposes. The terrorist organization steadily expanded the tunnel network over the years. Today it is so extensive that the Israeli army calls it the “Gaza Metro.”

Hamas tunnel in Gaza: “Feel the hatred crawling out of the walls”

The Israeli army also repeatedly took journalists into disused, conquered tunnels, including a reporter from Bild in 2014, who described her impressions as follows: “I feel the hatred of Hamas crawling out of the walls. The absolute will to destroy Israel and its inhabitants, even if that means digging a tunnel 15 meters deep up to six kilometers over months and years. Concrete that was intended for houses, schools, hospitals to be used for deadly tunnels.”

