After being shot Tuesday, Andre Bing, 31, who was the night shift manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, committed suicide..

The attack occurred two days before the Thanksgiving holiday and in the aftermath of a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado that left five people dead..

On Friday, authorities in Chesapeake, 240 km southeast of Washington, D.C., issued a message titled “suicide note” that they said they had found on Bing’s phone..

What is in the letter?

“I’m sorry, God,” Bing says, “I let you down. It wasn’t your fault. It was mine. … I was harassed by idiots with little intelligence and no wisdom.” “.

As the letter stated, “I was equally guilty of failing my management team and everyone who loved me by convincing them that I was normal.” “.

Peng apologizes for his actions, saying, “I’m sorry to everyone, but I didn’t plan it. I assure you, things happened as if I were being led by the devil.” “.

He continues, “I wish I could save everyone from myself. May God forgive me for what I am about to do.” “.

Chesapeake City authorities confirmed on Friday that Andre Bing had legally purchased the nine-millimeter handgun used in the shooting on the day of the attack..

Six people were killed and four injured when Peng entered a staff rest room around 10 p.m. and opened fire, said the police.

This is the second mass shooting in Virginia this month, after three University of Virginia football players were shot dead and two other students were injured by a classmate after a school trip on November 13..

So far in 2022, Gun Violence Archive has monitored more than 600 mass shootings in the United States, which is every incident in which four or more people are killed, not counting the shooter..