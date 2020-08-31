A young police officer was attacked by a bear while walking in front of his duty. The 24-year-old survived the attack with serious injuries.

A young policeman was attacked by a bear in South Tyrol last week.

was attacked by a bear in South Tyrol last week. The Bear attack occurred in the mountain village of Andalo in a popular holiday region in northern Italy.

occurred in the mountain village of Andalo in a popular holiday region in northern Italy. The 24-year-old depicts dramatic scenes.

Andalo – Even the first message from the local authorities sounded like a scene from a nightmare: While walking in front of the night shift, a police officer (24) was suddenly attacked by a bear and seriously injured. The 24-year-old was attacked in the forest near a campsite by a 121-pound bear and thrown to the ground. The carabiniere was accompanied. Both were completely surprised by the attack. Of the image Diego Balasso depicts dramatic moments.

Italy: Bear attack in Trentino – “I saw the bear’s shadow”

“We heard a noise on the water, a branch cracked and I saw the shadow of the bear,” said the policeman. At that moment, the predator was about 25 meters away. “We were frozen, we didn’t move,” continues the 24-year-old. “The bear first got up on its hind legs, then it sniffed at me.” When Balasso moves, the animal attacks. “He only bit into my left leg, then I fell. From then on he was over me and hit me like a beast. “

The bear apparently wanted to drag the police officer to the lake. Meanwhile, his girlfriend got help with her cell phone. With friends, the bears managed to distract and drive away with loud screams and cries for help. The 24-year-old got away with injuries to his back and shoulder. A photo of Blasso’s back with bite and scratch wounds is circulating on Twitter. The sight is only something for strong nerves (see at the bottom of the text). The policeman was released from the hospital on Friday. His scars will probably remind him for a lifetime.

Italy / South Tyrol: After the attack – the bear was caught

The bear was stunned and caught after the attack on Saturday around 4 a.m. The animal was rummaging through rubbish for food. Neither light nor the presence of people seemed to disturb the animal, according to the authorities. The bear was housed in the animal care center Casteller. The bear is two and a half years old. But as local media report, authorities are looking for a second animal. According to the authorities, it could attack and attack people. Around 90 bears live in the wild in Trentino. The bears were specially reintroduced years ago as part of a conservation program. But local residents complain about the brown bears. (ml)

South Tyrol: After a bear attack on young police officers, authorities take a 121-kilo bear. © Trentino

Warning, the content of this tweet can be disturbing.

Carabiniere vicentino aggredito sabato sera da un orso ad Andalo, in Trentino. Salvato dagli amici accorsi sul posto. Graffi e morsi in tutto il corpo! È in ospedale. 😲 #orso pic.twitter.com/IbgB3chqmX – AlessandraOd00 (@AlessandraOdri) August 25, 2020

In Bavaria, a bear caused discussions. As Merkur.de * reported, a wildlife camera snapped the “shy” animal. At Garmisch-Partenkirchen, imprints of bear paws were found in the snow at the beginning of the year. This was followed by clear instructions to hikers. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network