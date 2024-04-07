Five kilometers from the finish, Mathieu van der Poel did a boxing match with his team leader, who was riding next to him in the car. Job done, victory secured. Two kilometers before the finish, with the Roubaix cycling stadium in sight, another victory gesture came: three loving pats on his bicycle, as if he thanked his horse for services rendered.

But anyone who saw this edition of Paris-Roubaix knew that Van der Poel was actually certain of victory earlier, much earlier. Sixty kilometers from the finish, when he unexpectedly accelerated on the cobblestone section of Orchies and within a short time had a ten-second lead over the other front runners. Or even earlier, on the third cobblestone section of the day, when Van der Poel and his teammates were already pushing hard and making good use of the wind, so that only fifty men remained at the front.

Or was it actually from the start? At no point in the 260 kilometer race did anyone other than Van der Poel seem to have a chance of winning the race. While drivers behind him suffered a puncture, fell or had to let go, he drove over the higgledy-piggledy stones of the 'Hell of the North' as ​​if it were a smooth surface of asphalt. In control, all the time.

His main competitor, the Dane Mads Pedersen, frankly admitted afterwards that he was “happy” with his third place, because it is currently impossible to beat Van der Poel. “I just don't know how I could beat him.”

It was not surprising that Mathieu van der Poel won Paris-Roubaix for the second time in a row this Sunday. After his impressive victory last week in the Tour of Flanders, he was the absolute favorite. Only a crash or a puncture at an unfortunate moment could keep him from victory, according to the consensus beforehand.

Long escapes

Yet the way Van der Poel won, with a solo of 60 kilometers, was surprising. Everyone already knew that he has a preference for long escapes: last week he won in Flanders by cycling forward alone for 45 kilometers, and earlier this spring at the E3 Saxo Classic after a solo of more than forty kilometers. But sixty?

Van der Poel himself was somewhat surprised afterwards about the length of his solo. It seemed to him “just a good time to go”, he said about his attack on Orchies. “The cooperation in the group wasn't too good, so I thought: I'm going. But I didn't expect that I would be sitting ahead alone after that.”

The ten seconds after his jump in Orchies had grown to a minute and a half within ten kilometers. With thirty kilometers to go it was two minutes. And in the Roubaix cycling stadium: exactly three.

With his victory in Roubaix – his sixth monument in four years – Van der Poel has cycled himself into a number of exclusive lists. He is only the eleventh winner of 'the double' in more than a hundred years: the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in one season. The last rider to achieve this was the Slovakian Peter Sagan in 2018. Van der Poel is also the seventh rider to do so in the rainbow jersey of the world champion. He thus ranks among big names such as Eddy Merckx, Francesco Moser and Bernard Hinault.

For Van der Poel's Alpecin team it was a day of pure triumph: his teammate Jasper Philipsen came second, just like last year. Gianni Vermeesch, another helper of Van der Poel, also rode very well and finished sixth.

Crying in arms

The competition had a miserable day. Pedersen rode for all he was worth but could not compete with Van der Poel. Former winner John Degenkolb, who was very unlucky last year due to a fall in a promising position, was far from the front but ultimately finished just outside the top 10. Afterwards he fell into his mother's arms, crying.

For the Dutch formation Visma Lease A Bike it was an edition to quickly forget. After the loss of leader Wout van Aert due to a serious fall in Dwars door Vlaanderen, the team had pinned its hopes on Dylan van Baarle, winner of Paris-Roubaix two years ago. But it could not start due to illness, as it turned out an hour before the start of the race. The only bright spot for Visma were the Zeeland twin brothers Tim and Mick van Dijke, who rode a great race and finished 16th and 19th.

And the organization? He could breathe a sigh of relief. Before the race, there was a lot of criticism – including from Van der Poel – about the 'chicane', the artificial right-angle bend that had been constructed at the notoriously dangerous entrance to the Forest of Wallers. It went well: no crashes against the barriers or riders having to get off their bikes en masse. But that was also, in a way, thanks to Van der Poel and his team: they had driven so hard in the first half of the race that the peloton had already been broken into pieces near Wallers.

Last year Van der Poel's spring ended with Paris-Roubaix. Now he will continue for a while: he will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race next week and the following week at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He already won that first classic in 2019 in stunning fashion. He has never won in the Ardennes before, and even in this form it will be “super difficult”, he said afterwards. But if he succeeds, Van der Poel will have placed four of the five cycling monuments in his name. And the question is gradually being justified: is he the Netherlands' best one-day driver of all time?