The luxurious bathroom makes you feel when entering it that you are entering a real palace, as it begins with a long corridor on both sides of which are arranged green plants emerging from the walls.

In addition to the green decor, dozens of giant lamps are shining, which are reflected in the luxurious shiny floors.

At the end of this corridor is a lounge complete with a sofa whose shape is inspired by flower motifs.

The decoration is completed with wash basins designed in the shape of a fountain of different sizes and lengths to make them suitable for all users, regardless of their height and size.

The luxurious lounge is equipped with wireless charging stations that allow people to sit back, relax and take a break.

“We focused on the design of the bathroom to create a space of comfort within the shopping mall, that’s why we came up with the garden-like design,” said designer Li Xiang.