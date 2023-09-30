MOSCOW — Metro trains are running smoothly in Moscow as usual, but getting around the city center by car has become more complicated because anti-drone radar interferes with navigation apps.

There are well-off Muscovites willing to buy Western luxury cars, but there are not enough available. And although a Mayoral election was recently held, many residents decided not to vote, with the outcome seemingly predetermined.

Nineteen months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Muscovites are experiencing a double reality: the war has faded to background noise, causing little major disruption, and yet it remains ever-present in their daily lives.

Moscow was awash in red, white and blue flags for the annual celebration of his 876th birthday. Its leaders marked the occasion with a month-long exhibition that ended on September 10. With the largest hologram in the country, it showed the City of 13 million inhabitants as a metropolis that functions smoothly and with a bright future. According to the organizers, more than 7 million people visited it.

There is little anxiety about the drone attacks that have hit Moscow this summer. Cranes dot the horizon and there are skyscrapers going up all over the City. New brands, some national, have replaced flagship stores such as Zara and H&M, which left the country after the invasion began in February 2022.

“We continue to work, live and raise our children,” said Anna, 41, as she passed a sidewalk memorial honoring Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the late mercenary leader of the Wagner Group. She said she worked in a government ministry and, like other interviewees, she did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.

But for some, the effects of war hit harder. Nina, 79, a retiree who was shopping at a supermarket in northwest Moscow, said she had stopped buying red meat and that she could rarely afford to buy a whole fish. “In September prices went up a lot,” she said.

Nina said that sanctions and construction projects were some of the reasons for the increase in prices, but the main reason was “because a lot is spent on war.

“Why did they start it?” he added. “What a burden for the country, for the people, for everything. And people are disappearing—particularly men.”

When asked about the biggest problems facing Russia, more than half of respondents in a recent survey by the independent Levada Center cited price increases. The war, known in Russia as the “special military operation,” came in second at 29 percent, tied with “corruption and bribery.”

The Mayor’s election underlined the transformation of Russian politics. A decade ago, Opposition politician Aleksei A. Navalny ran against Sergei S. Sobyanin. Now Navalny is in prison and there was no real competition for Sobyanin, who won a third term with 76 percent of the vote. Other parties presented a candidate, but all are considered “systemic opposition” parties, or groups in Parliament that are nominally Opposition but align their policies with the Kremlin.

The elections in Moscow and more than 20 Russian regions are seen as a rehearsal for the presidential elections in March. Putin has not declared his candidacy, but he is expected to run. As he presides over a war with no end in sight, authorities have worked to limit public expressions of dissent.

“This war is mainly on television or on Telegram channels, but not on the street, and it is not even talked about in cafes and restaurants, because it is dangerous, because the laws that have been adopted are repressive,” said Aleksei A. Venediktov, who ran the liberal Echo of Moscow radio station before the Kremlin closed it last year.

By: VALERIE HOPKINS