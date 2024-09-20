To write this Let’s talk about it, I really wanted to remaster the previous one, the one dedicated to the amazement at the rumors about the arrival of a remastered edition of Horizon Zero Dawn. Only I don’t know how to remaster a text, so it’s better to write it from scratch. Also, even though they are similar cases, the possibility of a remastered edition of Days Gone deserves a bit of surprise aside so to speak. I also don’t know why, but just the possibility made me think of poor Bloodborne who has been sitting there alone and sad for years, waiting for some love.

Short-sighted choices

As mentioned, there are persistent rumors that Bend Studios’ title is also about to get a remastered version for PlayStation 5, which is quite incredible, considering that after launch Sony dismembered the team, kicked out the leads, and blocked any development attempts on Days Gone 2.

No official reasons have ever been given for this, but unofficially it has leaked out that Sony was not very happy with the critical acclaim and initial sales (Days Gone has become a success in the medium / long distance, in fact.) Let’s also add that, as said for Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone still holds up today from a technical and gameplay point of view. After all, a patch has already been released to make the game native for PS5, which also improves its performance… So, why a remastered edition?

We are faced with cases that, if confirmed, would really benefit from a remastering. I imagine that, as happened with The Last of Us Part 2, there will be new content to justify it all, but it is really difficult to jump for joy for updates of titles that are still very decent and that we can play even now without any problems.

It’s easy money, simply. Which is also rationally acceptable, but emotionally it remains difficult to spend oneself on these operations.

And here comes Bloodborne, probably the game that symbolizes Sony’s strange choices, because it would be one of those that would benefit greatly from a remastered edition with improved graphics (especially framerate). The community has been asking for updates for years, new Fromsoftware fans born with Elden Ring could jump into the game for the first time with joy and a possible PC version would broaden the potential user base.

Also, Sony has a huge catalog of games that could be re-released without any complaints, because they would only benefit from a remaster. I’ll give you some random examples: a Killzone collection, a Resistance collection, a Twisted Metal collection, a Gravity Rush collection, an Ico remake, and any other you can think of. It’s true that they would be harder to sell, but this really seems like they’ve run out of ideas and are just cashing in. From a publisher like PlayStation, gamers expect a vitality similar to that of Nintendowhich in this generation has proposed many remakes and remasters, but always accompanied by new games that have often proven to be masterpieces. In short, reusing your own story is fine, but if you also write a new one at the same time.