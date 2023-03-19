“Pikachu, thunderbolt now!” Or: “To save the world from further decay!” These are cries that have been ringing through the living rooms of Dutch families for years. After more than a quarter of a century, Pokémon is saying goodbye to its most famous mascots Ash and Pikachu this week. The sadness is palpable at the largest Pokémon fair in the country. “I’m going to cry so hard at the last episode.”

#piece #childish #soul #dying #Pokémon #fans #mourn #Ash #Pikachu