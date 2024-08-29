Salah has the right to negotiate with any team starting next January, and he will join it for free next season.

“Extending my contract with Liverpool? I don’t think about it much, I have one season left. Let’s enjoy it,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“I’m not thinking about the new contract now, I’m not thinking about anything. I don’t want to think about next year or the future. Let’s enjoy the season, and we’ll see,” he added.

The Egyptian national team captain added: “Every week is the most important thing, I just think about each match after the other to feel happy here and that’s all.”

Salah shone in the first two rounds of the new season of the English Premier League, scoring against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

Salah broke the second-round curse that has dogged him in the English Premier League since joining Liverpool, as for the first time in his career he scored in the first two rounds of the competition.

Salah moved up to fifth place in Liverpool’s all-time Anfield goalscoring charts with 118 goals, ahead of Robbie Fowler, a list topped by Ian Rush with 185 goals.

For the first time in his career, Salah scored in the first two matches of a season in the English Premier League, and he also became the player who contributed the most goals against Brentford in the English Premier League with 7 goals.

Mohamed Salah’s numbers