There was nothing he could do after the heavy fall and the impact with the asphalt. Hendy Cicchiello died at a Vespa rally. As he was about to reach the meeting place with his friends, riding his inseparable vintage scooter, a tire suddenly burst. The man lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle and there was nothing he could do.

It was located in Bovolone, in the province of Verona. The blowout of the tire and the loss of stability knocked him out of his saddle. The impact with the asphalt was very strong. Due to his injuries, Hendy Cicchiello is died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Hendy Cicchiello, who was supposed to take part in the Vespa races with the number 15 on his bib, fell off his Vespa. His friends immediately called for help. But doctors immediately realized that her condition was very serious.

The Vespa Club Mantova which had organized the rally canceled all the races, out of respect for the deceased man. Claudio Federici, president of the Club, recalled Hendy, a great friend of him: