The American president, Joe Biden, adopts the political banner of ending the wage gap between men and women. Last week, he mentioned the matter again, responding on Twitter to a letter from a girl named Charlotte asking him to resolve the problem.

“Charlotte, I completely agree with you. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of the racial and gender pay gap. I am committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons.”

Twitter users, however, mocked the letter, suggesting it was fake, and recalled polls by the conservative news site Washington Free Beacon that showed Biden always maintained a difference between speech and practice on the issue.

A first survey, released in December 2019, when Biden was a pre-candidate for the White House, showed that in the period in which he was a senator for the state of Delaware, between 1973 and 2009 (the year he assumed the vice presidency of the United States) , the Democrat never enforced pay equity between men and women in his cabinet.

According to Free Beacon research, over that 36-year period, women employed on Biden’s staff earned on average just 67 cents for every dollar earned by male employees.

Also according to the study, between 1973 and 2009, the index was never below 57% in the general labor market in the United States, but Biden paid his female employees less than 57 cents for every dollar paid to his employees during 22 semesters in those years. 36 years.

The closest the then-senator from Delaware came to practicing pay equity on his staff was in early 2002, when female employees earned an average of 98% of the amount then paid to male colleagues.

Another Free Beacon survey, released in September last year, showed that Biden maintained the policy of paying women less in his presidency, despite the speech for equal pay.

On average, White House female employees earned 83.5% of what men were paid, a level almost identical to the national index, since in the United States women earned 83 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Democrats have always denounced wage inequality in Republican Party administrations, and in 2018 their National Committee released a statement criticizing then-President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for “overturning an Obama-era wage transparency rule designed to ensure that companies pay women fairly” and for widening the gender pay gap within the White House.

In September 2020, on the eve of the election in which Biden beat Trump, The 19th, an organization that produces reports on gender issues, pointed out that women employed in the White House of the Republican president had an average salary equivalent to 69% of average earnings of male employees – at the time, the national wage average in the United States was 82 cents paid to women for every dollar paid to men.

While Biden’s numbers are better in this regard, the discrepancy between theory and practice remains.

“The next time you hear the Biden administration citing a 17% national gender pay gap based on median income and using that gap to promote measures to achieve greater pay equality and address gender discrimination, it is imperative to note that the very Biden’s White House has a similar pay gap of 16.5%,” Mark Perry, an economist at the University of Michigan and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told the Free Beacon.

“In both cases, these gender earnings differences are not primarily the result of gender discrimination, but rather many other factors,” Perry argued.