Usually adaptations Live Action anime tend to have questionable quality and rarely do we have a featured product. One of those works that has done very well is Rurouni Kenshin which will finally see its conclusion in the movies.

To further fuel the expectations of the fans, Warner Bros. Japan released a new trailer for Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, a film that will premiere its first part in the Land of the Rising Sun on April 23 and on June 4, the conclusion of the story that transcends decades.

Throughout this new advance (because it is not the first), it is already possible to see how they face Kenshin Y Enishi, the younger brother of Tomoe (Hitokiri Battousai’s first wife). This duel closes the story of Rurouni Kenshin And given the quality of past films, many expect the product to outperform in more than one area.

It is worth remembering that the premiere of the final Live Action of Rurouni Kenshin It has been long overdue on the issue of the pandemic and theaters in Japan. Finally, we are going to be able to enjoy the closing of this story and with what seems to be a fairly dignified and enjoyable filming.

We also recommend: The authors of Naruto and One Piece supported Rurouni Kenshin’s pedophile mangaka

What’s going on with Rurouni Kenshin?

Let’s not lose sight of Nobuhiro Watsuki, the author of Rurouni Kenshin, was charged with possession of child pornography. For this reason, many products related to this series were stopped until further notice.

On the other hand, after going through all the legal problems that are already known, the 25 years of Rurouni Kenshin with an exhibition in which it is possible to appreciate original stories and some of the art of this story.

With the Live Action films that will be released on April 23 and June 4, it will be possible to enjoy the end of the story of ‘Hitokiri Battousai’ on the big screen. What about its launch in Latin America? Well, those movies made it to Netflix and many asked to see them without problem.

Source



