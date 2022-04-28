Angostura, Sinaloa.- Enthusiasm, courage and insight are some of the main characteristics of Valentina Godoy Uretaa minor who is only 10 years old and at her young age is already the voice of the children and adolescents of Angostura.

Without fear and without paying attention to nervousness, he continuously participates in panels, forums, contests and others, where he touches on issues of social interest such as bullying, discrimination or rights, this on behalf of the educational institution Melquiades Camacho, located in La Esperanza , Angostura, community where she is from.

She comes from the loving family formed by her parents Diego Godoy Gallardo and Clarissa Maribel Ureta Rentería, who she says are her greatest treasure, as is her sister Ximena Godoy Ureta.

Decidida comments that her intention is to be an agricultural engineer, and points out that her love for this job was born because she loves going to the fields with her father and learning about everything he does.

What does it mean to you to be a girl?

For me it’s a lot of fun because we play, I like to go to school, and apart from the fact that as girls we fight for what we want and we never give up.

What would you like to be when you grow up and why?

I would like to be an agricultural engineer, because since I was little I like to accompany my father to the plots.

My dad goes to the plots and I always accompanied him and accompany him. I like when they fumigate the chickpea, I almost always go, and let’s see when they fumigate with the drone.

What would you like to improve in your municipality?

I would like to improve recreational areas, for there to be more sports, so that children and adolescents play more sports and do not decide on the wrong path.

What value do you think is the most important for children and why?

For me, the most important value is respect, because it is what fosters coexistence among many people.

What need is there in the child population?

What I see is emotionally, right now there is a lot of discrimination, bullying, that is why we must promote values, such as equality, respect, tolerance and love.

If you had a superpower what would it be and why?

I would like to be a princess with the super power to heal the sick, because I would not want anyone in my family to get sick.

What’s your favorite game?

My favorite game is to make cupcakes, because I love baking, as I have been practicing this activity for a year. I like it because I watch a lot of videos and I like how they do things.

I also like to play with dolls, although I don’t have a favorite toy.

What does family mean to you?

For me, family is everything, it is the most important thing, the one that gives you love, takes care of you and teaches you values.

What would you like to contribute to childhood?

That there be more education, respect, that they coexist more, that there are no problems and that everyone is in harmony.

What did the pandemic mean to you and how did you experience it?

I had a very sad time, because many people died, and when those people were dying, my dad and my mom got Covid at the same time, and then they separated us and we couldn’t see them, neither did I, nor my sister, it took us about a month apart.

You are a Disseminating Girl, you have participated in many contests, what has all this left you?

I have learned more, I feel that for other years, if I get to participate again, I will be more prepared, I will learn more, I know the things I want, I would like to continue participating.