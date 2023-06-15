Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “deliberately misled” the House of Commons about partygate, parties at the Downing Street residence during the pandemic, according to the conclusion of a parliamentary committee.

“We concluded that when you told the House and this committee that the rules and guidance were being followed, your own knowledge was such that you deliberately misled the House and this committee.”, pointed out today the report of the Committee on the Privileges of the Commons, which investigated the ‘partygate’ for more than a year.

Johnson, who was in charge of the Government between July 2019 and September 2022, announced last Friday that he was leaving his seat as deputy for the Uxbridge & South Ruislip English constituency with immediate effect, considering that the committee had “made it clear ” in a letter that was preparing to expel him from the Lower House.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. See also Jordan lifts some “Corona” restrictions during Ramadan Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

Johnson calls the report “garbage” and a “lie”

After knowing the conclusion of the committee, Johnson has called the report “garbage” and added that it is a “dreadful day” for democracy and that no parliamentarian is “safe from a vendetta”.

“The committee says that I deliberately misled the House and that when I spoke I was knowingly concealing from the House my knowledge of wrongdoing. That’s rubbish. It’s a lie. To reach this wild conclusion, the committee is forced to say a number of things that are absurd or contradicted by the facts,” Johnson said in a statement.

These are the main conclusions of the committee

– Johnson committed “repeated contempt” of Parliament by deliberately misleading parliamentarians when he denied that the social distancing rules established at the time to contain the spread of the coronavirus had been breached.

– The committee recommends that Johnson be suspended for a period of 90 days, but he acknowledges that this penalty – the most serious for a former prime minister – will not be applied after the politician presented his resignation last Friday as a deputy.

See also To obtain a visa for his brother.. an Asian gives his friend his bride's gold and 12,000 dirhams Mr Johnson’s conduct in making this statement is in itself a very serious contempt

– Johnson must be withdrawn the “pass” enjoyed by former parliamentarianswhich would have allowed him access to Parliament to have lunch in the dining rooms or meet with other politicians.

– The committee concluded that some of Johnson’s explanations were “so false” that they were “deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House of Commons”.

– Johnson violated confidentiality requirements when he announced his resignation as deputy last Friday, since he criticized the committee’s findings, which were under embargo until today.

– “Mr Johnson’s conduct in making this statement is in itself a very serious contempt”the report states.

– committed contempt also when he failed to inform the Commons of his own knowledge of meetings where the rules had been broken.

– There was contempt when Johnson insisted on waiting for an earlier report on ‘partygate’ to be published -by civil servant Sue Gray- before being able to answer questions in the House of Commons about this controversy.

– Johnson responded today to this report calling it “garbage” and called this a “dreadful” day for democracy.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO