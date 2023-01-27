Naaz Mohammad (24) had disappeared from the musical scene for almost three years. But she’s back with a new album and a show Friday at Royal Theater Carré. Where was the talented singer, who was considered the country’s greatest pop talent? “I have been abused financially, mentally and physically.”
Marcel Wijnstekers
