D.he organization of petroleum exporting countries and their allies (OPEC plus) are largely extending their restrictive production policy for another month. It is now valid until the end of April. Only Russia and Kazakhstan are allowed to expand production by 130,000 barrels and 20,000 barrels a day, respectively.

Saudi Arabia wants to extend its voluntary cut by 1 million barrels (159 liters) per day into April. The oil states surprisingly announced this on Thursday after a meeting, driving the oil price up. At times, the price of North Sea Brent oil was quoted at more than $ 67 a barrel. This is the highest level since January 2020 and an increase of more than 5 percent compared to the previous day.

It was expected that the oil states would now increase the quantities significantly again after the production cuts in the wake of the corona pandemic, as Giovanni Staunovo, oil analyst at Bank UBS, explained. The important oil-producing country Saudi Arabia had urged caution at the beginning of the meeting.

“The uncertainty about the pace of the economic recovery has not diminished,” said Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman: “Before we take the next steps, we should be sure that the streak of light we see in front of us is not the headlight of an oncoming express train. “Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Nowak said the situation was better than it was a few months ago. But he also pointed out that the spread of the virus and the economic consequences are difficult to calculate.