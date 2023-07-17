Carlos Alcaraz continues to destroy records at a devilish pace. The Murcian is already one of the most impressive early talents of all time and yesterday he showed it again by becoming the third youngest player in history to be Wimbledon champion, only behind two true legends of this sport like Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. Alcaraz, 20, is only behind the German and the Swede in terms of precocity. Becker was crowned for the first time in London at the age of 17, in the 1985 edition. He won three times at the All England Club, where he lost another four finals. Borg, for his part, won the tournament five times, between 1976 and 1980. He won it for the first time at the age of 20 years and 1 month. Alcaraz has achieved it with 20 years and 2 months.

The player from El Palmar, in any case, is in the top positions of all the classifications that measure the precociousness of the main champions in tennis history. Alcaraz has been able to win two Grand Slam titles before he turned 21, and he has room to add to that tally. There are only two players ahead of him in this statistic: the Swedes Mats Wilander, with 4, and Björn Borg, with 3. The Murcian has matched Nadal and Becker, but he still has two Grand Slam tournaments ahead that he will face with 20 years. At the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open, he will have two golden occasions to share with Wilander the privilege of being the best player in history under 21 years of age.

A 20-year hegemony



In addition, the triumph of Carlos Alcaraz in the final yesterday against Novak Djokovic marks the end of an era, since for the first time in 20 years the Wimbledon singles champion does not have the last name Nadal, Djokovic, Federer or Murray. A great milestone that the Murcian has achieved thanks to his improvement on the grass, where he has done a double that nobody expected. Thus breaking a hegemony of the ‘Big Four’ on the grass of London that had lasted since 2002. The Australian Lleyton Hewitt won that year.

Since 2002, a tennis player who was not from the ‘Big 4’ had not won at Wimbledon, which confirms the change of era on the circuit

By the way, Alcaraz also joins the select group of players who were able to win the Queen’s and Wimbledon tournaments, both on grass, in the same year. Before him, John McEnroe (1981 and 1984), Jimmy Connors (1982), Pete Sampras (1995 and 1999), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafa Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013 and 2016) had done it.

On the other hand, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil is the player who has won the most games won in 2023 and the one who has won the most titles. The Murcian has a total of 47 victories, in the 51 games he has played, surpassing Medvedev’s 46 and Rune and Sinner’s 37. In addition, he is the only tennis player who has won six titles so far this season, surpassing the five that Medvedev won. The prize for lifting the title in yesterday’s final is 3.2 million euros and Alcaraz’s earnings are close to 20 million so far in his career.

“I have never faced a player like Alcaraz,” Djokovic said yesterday, after being defeated in the Wimbledon final. «In his game there are certain elements of Roger, Rafa and mine. I agree with that. I think he basically has the best of all three worlds. He has this mental resilience and maturity for a 20-year-old. He is pretty awesome. He has surprised me how well he has played on grass. He is the best in the world and he deserves the title”, stated the Serb.