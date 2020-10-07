As early as MVP Draisaitl



Tim Stützle is picked third in the NHL draft.

los Angeles The Viersen-born ice hockey professional Tim Stützle was selected in third place in the NHL draft and thus as early as the currently best NHL professional Leon Draisaitl six years ago.

For a few minutes, the NHL draft was as exciting as a quiz show for ice hockey talent Tim Stützle – until presenter Alex Trebek called his name on the legendary program “Jeopardy!” And he knew: The Ottawa Senators are his new team. In third place, as early as six years ago, the currently best NHL professional Leon Draisaitl, the 18-year-old attacker was selected by the team from Canada’s capital.

“That was great, he said nice words,” he said early Wednesday morning in a video press conference, connected from Mannheim. There, together with family and teammates from Adler Mannheim, he had followed the assignment of rights to the talents in the world’s strongest ice hockey league. Seconds after the decision, he had pulled a Senators jersey with his name and the number 88 on the back over the chic white shirt with black bow tie.

Thus, together with Draisaitl, Stützle holds the best value among men for the earliest selection of a German athlete in one of the North American professional leagues. Basketball player Satou Sabally was selected second by the Dallas Wings before this season, setting the record.

“What Leon did last season – and he was also drafted in third place – is just unbelievable. That is my goal, too, ”said Stützle about Draisaitl’s award as the best scorer and most valuable player. Like the man from Cologne with the Edmonton Oilers, Stützle is now in the service of a Canadian team. “I am honored to play in the Canadian capital in the future. It’s just a great honor. My goal is to win trophies with Ottawa and I want to play in the NHL as soon as possible. “

On January 1, the coming season should begin, as the NHL announced on the sidelines of the draft. Stützle would like to have made it into the squad of the team that ended last season as penultimate in the Eastern Conference and clearly missed the playoffs.

Lukas Reichel, on the other hand, gives himself a little more time to jump into the best league in the world. The attacker from the Eisbären Berlin also came under the hood in the first round of the draft and was selected in 17th place by the Chicago Blackhawks. He hopes to really be on the ice in the NHL in two years. “If I get stronger then I can become a good player,” he said. He must continue to grow in size and strength.

Contrary to expectations, John Jason Peterka was not selected in the first round (currently on loan from Red Bull Munich to Red Bull Salzburg). The draft goes at 5:30 p.m. German time with the second of a total of seven

