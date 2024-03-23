As Dusk Falls It's been out on PS4 and PS5 for a couple of weeks now, and a trial version is now available for subscribers PlayStation Plus Premium. This allows you to play the first hour of the game without limitations and, obviously, will allow you to use the trial version save if you purchase the full game.

Let's remember that the PlayStation version of As Dusk Falls is only the most recent of several. The game was released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in July 2022. However, the PS5 version includes some additional features, based on the unique capabilities of the DualSense controller.

Now, players have the option to experience the adventure firsthand and understand if As Dusk Falls is worth buying.