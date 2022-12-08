Different as two drops of water: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Diversi come two drops of water, the first film of the sixth edition of the series “Provided it ends well” directed by Luca Lucini, known for the film “Three meters above the sky” from the homonymous novel by Federico Moccia, but also from the “Made in Italy” and “Comedians” series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gaetano, a young scion of the noble Heglen family, is about to say goodbye to his beloved Naples for cold Frankfurt, where a prestigious job awaits him, decided by his father Giorgio, convinced he knows what is the good of the boy who, for his part, cannot to oppose. As if to indulge his unconscious desire, an accident compromises his departure: he runs over the beautiful Sharon, of a much humbler background but with a strong character, and destroys the precious vintage car that belonged to his missing mother and to which his father is morbidly linked. The car is not insured and, to keep the matter hidden, Gaetano is forced to fulfill the young woman’s requests and replace her in her two jobs: waitress at Fefè’s restaurant and attendant at the fish market. Unexpectedly, this will prove to be a unique opportunity for both of them: Sharon, oppressed by the parasitic environment of her family and by a clingy boyfriend with whom she is no longer in love, has never had the time to dream and say what she thinks and feels. , exactly like Gaetano. Will the two boys, so different, be able to have the courage to change and even fall in love?

As different as two drops of water: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Different as two drops of water, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessio Lapice

Thomas Trabacchi

John Esposito

Monica Nappo

Clare Celotto

Gianluca DiGennaro

Susie Del Giudice

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Different like two drops of water on Rai 1? Being a film, only one and only “episode” will be broadcast. The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.35 (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Different like two drops of water on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 8 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.