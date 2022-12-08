How many episodes are scheduled for Different like two drops of water, the film broadcast on Rai 1 today, Thursday 8 December 2022? We tell you right away: being a film, only one and only “episode” will be broadcast. The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.35 (including commercial breaks). But what is the plot? Gaetano, a young scion of the noble Heglen family, is about to say goodbye to his beloved Naples for cold Frankfurt, where a prestigious job awaits him, decided by his father Giorgio, convinced he knows what is the good of the boy who, for his part, cannot to oppose. As if to indulge his unconscious desire, an accident compromises his departure: he runs over the beautiful Sharon, of a much humbler background but with a strong character, and destroys the precious vintage car that belonged to his missing mother and to which his father is morbidly linked. The car is not insured and, to keep the matter hidden, Gaetano is forced to fulfill the young woman’s requests and replace her in her two jobs: waitress at Fefè’s restaurant and attendant at the fish market. Unexpectedly, this will prove to be a unique opportunity for both of them: Sharon, oppressed by the parasitic environment of her family and by a clingy boyfriend with whom she is no longer in love, has never had the time to dream and say what she thinks and feels. , exactly like Gaetano. Will the two boys, so different, be able to have the courage to change and even fall in love?

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Different like two drops of water, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 8 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.