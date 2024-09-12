OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to postpone an increase in oil production planned for October and November and said it could be pushed back or canceled again if necessary.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, imports more than 80 percent of its oil needs from abroad.

Demand for fuel in India is on the rise.

The country wants OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to increase oil production, Jain said.

Asked if India would consider buying more oil from Russia, he said refiners would buy oil from suppliers offering lower prices.

In July, India became the largest buyer of Russian oil, overtaking China.

Jain said fuel retailers in India may consider cutting pump prices of petrol and diesel if crude prices remain low.