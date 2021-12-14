One year after the COVID-19 seizure, the sport has regained many of the traits it had lost during the toughest times of the pandemic. It has not yet fully returned to normal, but it is getting closer and closer. Most of the major competitions have returned to their usual dates, following the cataclysm in the 2020 calendar, and the public has returned to the stands in much of the world. 2021 also served to recover some competitions postponed in the previous year, with the Tokyo Olympics and the European Football Championship at the top of the sports hierarchy. All this will be faithfully reflected in the AS Awards, which this year will also be faithful to its appointment with the celebration of its 15th edition. A lot of football, a lot of Olympism and a lot of tennis… For a special date.