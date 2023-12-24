“Stop taking those stupid photos,” a lady with dementia calls out to the AD photographer. “Shall we stick our tongues out at him together?” asks clown Takkie, Edith Kloens from Sliedrecht. “Good idea,” the woman replies and they stick out their tongues, laughing. That's how contact was made. That is exactly what it is all about, according to Kloens: “They feel like full human beings.”
#39clown #Takkie39 #Edith #people #dementia #control #39You #blossoming39
Ice hockey | Mikael Granlund sparkled in the NHL – got a completely exceptional role
Mikael Granlund played an upward and strong fall season in the NHL.VancouverMikael Granlund recently roared as the NHL's toughest scoring...
Leave a Reply