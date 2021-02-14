Year 2020 will be remembered as the year of the pandemic of COVID-19, the lockdowns and the fight for the vaccine … Also like the year in which completely stopped the sport and in which rrecovered its activity with sanitary measures extraordinary and empty stadiums. A perfect storm, triggered by an unprecedented health and economic crisis, that put to the test to the sports industry, including media.

The challenge was great, but the milestones arrived. 2020 was the year that Hamilton equaled Schumacher’s seven F1 titles; in which Nadal reached Federer’s Big 20 after winning his 13th Roland Garros; and in which the Lakers matched the brand of the Celtics in the NBA, with Lebron’s fourth ring. It was the year of the sixth Champions of the Bayern and 2-8 to Barça; the one who saw Premier League champion Liverpool of the disappeared Michael robinson 30 years later; the one with the 34th league of Madrid; the one with the messes in Can Barça with the replacement of Setién by Koeman, the threat of Messi to leave, the resignation of Bartomeu and the departure of Suárez. The year of the 6-0 of the Selection of Luis Enrique to Germany; the withdrawal of Casillas; Sainz’s third Dakar, Márquez’s injury, Mir’s title … and so many and so many successes. But 2020 was also the one of the massive support to the antiracist movement that followed the assassination of George Floyd and the one of the goodbye to two legends: Kobe bryant Y Maradona.

All this and much more featured AS detail thanks to the efforts of its professionals, together with useful information about the pandemic, an effort understood as inexcusable commitment with readers in a dramatic moment. An unpublished work that had plenty of reward. PRISA’s sports header broke its audience records. As reflected in the reports of Comscore, official market meter, ACE is he medium that grew the most in Spain in 2020 in absolute terms: more than 7.5 million unique users (65%), ahead of newspapers such as El Mundo and Marca. In fact, AS even overtook its great competitor in the standings in April.

A global audience. AS also reached in April world leadership of digital sports platforms in Spanish, as well as the first place in Latin America (excluding Brazil), a position that has maintained until today. Considering all languages, AS is the third sports outlet in audience after ESPN and CBS Sports. In June it was placed second, behind the American giant.

The 67% of audience comes from outside Spain, mostly in America, where it occupies the first place in the United States (Spanish-speaking market), Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru. In Mexico it is second. This is reflected in Comscore reports. The growth in readers from the US (268%) also stands out, which makes this country the second in user contribution after Spain. Mexico is third and Colombia, fourth.

Meristation, the AS video game magazine, grew 95% compared to 2019 and reached the top spot in the category on Comscore in October. For its part, Biwenger remains as the fantasy most played in Spain and became the official game of the NBA and La Vuelta.