Typhoon Doksuri has wreaked havoc on mainland China. The typhoon arrived in China on Saturday, after which strong winds blew moist air to the north of the country. The subsequent heavy rains caused rivers to overflow their banks.

Streets in Beijing and some cities in the northern Chinese province of Hebei in particular were flooded. Authorities intervened because of the bad weather: train rides, flights and ferries were canceled. In addition, tens of thousands of people were evacuated. Meanwhile, the mud dragged parked cars through the streets.