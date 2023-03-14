The films ‘As Bestas’, directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and ‘Cinco Lobitos’, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, with four awards each; the actor Javier Bardem and the actress Ana de Armas have been the great winners of the 31st edition of the Union of Actors and Actresses Awards. The gala where the awards were presented was held this Monday night at the Teatro Circo Price in Madrid.

Specifically, Diego Anido for ‘As bestas’ has won the award for best new actor; while Laura Galán has received the distinction of best new actress for ‘Cerdita’.

In the television category, Iñaki Miramón has been distinguished as best supporting actor for the series ‘Amar es para siempre’ (Atresmedia) and Yassmine Othman has won the award for ‘La unidad’ (Movistar Plus+) as best supporting actress . In turn, Manolo Caro stood out as best supporting actor for his role in the fiction ‘Entrevías’ (Mediaset Spain); and Beatriz Carvajal triumphed as best supporting actress for the miniseries ‘Laura and the mystery of the unexpected murderer’ (RTVE).

Veteran actress Lola Herrera is emotionally grateful for the recognition of her guild with the award for her long professional career.



Likewise, Luis Callejo, for ‘Apagón’ (Movistar Plus+), and Nathalie Poza, from ‘La Unidad’, won the award for best lead performers in the male and female categories, respectively.

On the other hand, Javier Bardem has managed to win as best actor in international production for ‘Being the Ricardos’, while Ana de Armas has won with ‘Blonde’ as best actress in international production. In addition, the ‘Toda una vida’ award went to the actress Lola Herrera

Zahera, best secondary



In the film category, Ramón Barea has won the statuette for best supporting actor for ‘Cinco lobitos’ and Adelfa Calvo, best supporting actress for ‘En los márgenes’. In this context, Luis Zahera has won best supporting actor for his role in ‘As bestas’ and the best supporting actress has been Susi Sánchez for ‘Cinco lobitos’.



The actor Luis Zahera happily receives his award for best supporting role for his role in the film ‘As Bestas’.



In the category of best leading actor, the award finally went to Denis Ménochet for ‘As bestas’. In turn, the best actress in a leading role was Laia Costa for ‘Cinco lobitos’.

Regarding theatre, Carlos Serrano-Clark for ‘Death of a Salesman’ and Rafa Castejón for ‘El burlador de Sevilla, have been awarded ex aequo as best supporting actor; and Carmen Mayordomo for ‘Universal Robots Rossum’ and Verónica Ronda for ‘Lo feignido verdad’, also distinguished ex aequo as best supporting actress.

Lastly, Luis Bermejo has been awarded for ‘Los santos inocentes’ as best supporting actor; and Zaira Montes with ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, the best secondary actress. In the category of best actor and leading actress, Alberto Velasco stood out for ‘Sweet Dreams’ and Blanca Portillo for ‘Silence’, respectively.