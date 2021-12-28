At present, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean They are only waiting for one thing and that is when the next wave of episodes of their anime will be released. Everything to see its protagonist in action again, Jolyne cujoh.

His adventures are the focus of this part of the story created by the mangaka Hirohiko araki, and ever since the original manga was published, it has fascinated readers around the world.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premiered on Netflix

The anime premiered on December 1 on Netflix, which distributed it worldwide. At the moment only 12 episodes are available, but knowing the content of the manga it is clear that there is much more to adapt.

That is the work of David Production, the studio in charge of the franchise. So far he has done a great job and will surely continue to do so. This installment of the saga is very special due to the participation of the daughter of Jotaro.

Stone Ocean made a peculiar reference to Madonna that only some fans noticed

Jolyne cujoh is the first female lead in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. It is because of that that the adventures he lives in Stone Ocean are different from those of other main characters.

This was a good way Hirohiko araki managed to add freshness to his creation, which in itself stands out for the different stories handled in each of its parts. This girl is gifted with great abilities, useful and quite deadly.

This Jolyne Cujoh cosplay stands out for its details

He is also a strong and determined character, who has earned the admiration of more than one fan. This is why it is not uncommon for him to have many fan arts, And of course, cosplays. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer @aoy_queen.

As they will realize, he respects well the elements of the appearance and clothing of this character. The hairstyle is very similar, and the same can be said for its green and black coloring. The makeup matches.

Especially because it recreates the facial stripes that appear in manga and anime. Regarding the outfit he wears, it is very similar to the one he wears in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

The pattern that is reminiscent of a cobweb and that is so characteristic is respected. It is a reference to the power of his Booth, which allows you to manipulate threads invisible to the naked eye with which you can perform various actions. On average it is a good performance.

Fountain.