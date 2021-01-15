A city in the north of China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an overflow of patients early, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise ahead of the annual travel rush for the Lunar New Year.

State media showed crews on Friday as they leveled the ground, poured concrete and erected prefabricated rooms on farmland, in a peripheral area of ​​Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, where they have taken most of the new cases.

This was reminiscent of scenes from early last year, when China quickly built field hospitals and converted gyms into isolation centers to cope with an outbreak in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

The peak in northern China comes as a team from the World Health Organization prepares to collect data on the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, which is located in the south of the country. The international team, which mostly arrived on Thursday, must spend two weeks in quarantine before they can begin field visits.

Two of the 15 members were held in Singapore for their health. One, a British national, was cleared to travel on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, while the second, a Sudanese citizen of Qatar, tested positive again, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China largely contained the internal spread of the virus, but the recent rebound has raised concern, due to the proximity of the capital, Beijing, and the impending rush of people planning to travel and traverse long distances to reunite with their families in the Lunar New Year, the most important traditional holiday in the country.

The National Health Commission said on Friday that 1,001 patients were under care for the disease, 26 in serious condition. He said 144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Hebei was responsible for 90 of the new cases, while Heilongjiang province, further north, reported 43.

Local transmissions also occurred in southern Guangxi and northern Shaanxi province, illustrating the ability of the virus to move around such a vast country with 1.4 billion inhabitants despite quarantines, travel restrictions and electronic surveillance.

To date, China has reported 87,988 confirmed cases with 4,635 deaths.

Shijiazhuang was put under virtual closure, along with the cities of Xingtai and Langfang in Hebei, parts of beijing and other cities in the northeast. This cut off travel routes, while more than 20 million people have been told to stay home for the next few days.

China is advancing with the application of vaccines and uses those developed by itself, with more than 9 million people already vaccinated and plans that 50 million more will be vaccinated by the middle of next month.

They are delivered around 4,000 doses daily to the Chaoyang Museum of Planning Art, one of more than 240 sites across Beijing, where the first of two doses was being administered to high-risk groups on Friday, including medical, merchandise delivery and hospital workers. transport.

The vaccine, produced by a Beijing subsidiary of the state-owned company Sinopharm, is the first approved for general use in China.

“Getting vaccinated is not just to protect myself, but also to protect the people around me,” Ding Jianguang, a social worker who received the first dose of the vaccine earlier this month, told foreign journalists on a visit. organized by the government.

Former World Health Organization official Keiji Fukuda, who is not part of the team in Wuhan, cautioned against expectations of any progress on the visit, saying it may be years before firm conclusions about the origin can be reached. of the virus.

“China is going to want to get away with avoiding blame, perhaps changing the narrative. They want to come across as competent and transparent,” he told The Associated Press in a video interview from Hong Kong.

For its part, WHO wants to project the image that it is “taking and exercising leadership, accepting and doing things in a timely manner, “he said.

Scientists suspect that the virus that has killed more than 1.9 million people worldwide since the end of 2019 has passed to humans from bats or other animals, possibly in southwestern China.

China approved the visit of the World Health Organization only after months of diplomatic disputes that led to an unusual public complaint by the head of the WHO.

The delay, coupled with tight control of information by the ruling Communist Party and the promotion of theories that the pandemic started elsewhere, added to speculation that China is trying to avoid discoveries that mock its self-proclaimed status. as a leader in the battle against the virus.

In Wuhan, life on the streets seemed a bit different from other Chinese cities, where the virus was largely controlled. On Friday, senior citizens gathered to drink and dance in a riverside park and residents generally praised the government’s response to the crisis.

In other countries, “people go out arbitrarily, and meet and spend time together, so it is particularly easy for them to catch it,” Xiang Nan said. “I hope they can stay home, and cut back on travel. … Don’t let the pandemic continue to spread.”

By Emily Wang Fujiyama, Beijing, Associated Press

